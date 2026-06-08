Celebrate National Seashell Day at the 2nd Annual Shell & Swap, hosted at The Sanibel Recreation Center June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free, community-driven gathering invites shell enthusiasts to trade their most coveted coastal finds from the iconic shells of Sanibel Island to rare, hard-to-find specimens treasured by seasoned collectors. Known as one of the best shelling destinations in the world, Sanibel is a perfect place to discover new additions for your “shell-lection,” while swapping stories and shoreline secrets. The event is free; advance registration is required and participants are encouraged to bring display containers and labeled shells for educational exchange.
Celebrate the Art of Shelling in Sanibel
Honor National Seashell Day at the 2nd Annual Shell & Swap, hosted at The Sanibel Recreation Center June 19
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