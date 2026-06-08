Celebrate the Art of Shelling in Sanibel

Celebrate National Seashell Day at the 2nd Annual Shell & Swap, hosted at The Sanibel Recreation Center June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free, community-driven gathering invites shell enthusiasts to trade their most coveted coastal finds from the iconic shells of Sanibel Island to rare, hard-to-find specimens treasured by seasoned collectors. Known as one of the best shelling destinations in the world, Sanibel is a perfect place to discover new additions for your “shell-lection,” while swapping stories and shoreline secrets. The event is free; advance registration is required and participants are encouraged to bring display containers and labeled shells for educational exchange.