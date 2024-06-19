Celebrate the Fourth at Luminary’s Lookout Deck

Luminary Hotel & Co. is inviting guests to celebrate the Fourth of July in style. Escape the downtown Fort Myers crowd and view the evening’s fireworks display from the fourth-floor Lookout Deck, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Admission is $50 and includes house music, a food station available for purchase, and cash bar from 7 to 11 p.m. Guests will also have a bird’s eye view of Caloosa Sound Amphitheater’s musical tribute to Southwest Florida veterans and a Star-Spangled Salute featuring The Venice Symphony Orchestra, all hosted by The River District Alliance. The fireworks display will follow.

Stay the night for $329, which includes a one-night accommodation at Luminary Hotel & Co., two tickets to View Fireworks from Luminary’s Lookout Deck, and complimentary valet parking. The exclusive overnight package can be booked online.

Tickets are available online. For more information, visit luminaryhotel.com/events.