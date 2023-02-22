Celebrate the Naples Design District’s Centennial

The Naples Design District will welcome locals and visitors alike for its Centennial Celebration March 1. Visitors will uncover the history of Naples and indulge in exclusive dining specials and shopping sales at the destination’s shops, all while honoring the neighborhood’s 100 years.

The event will feature a historical-themed scavenger hunt for the chance to win prizes, an art unveiling, and a ribbon cutting for a new addition to the neighborhood. For the adventurous, the Historical Scavenger Hunt kicks off at 2 p.m. at IN’Dulge (1053 Avenue N.). From 5:30 to 6 p.m., the neighborhood will host an art unveiling at Garden District (37 10th Street North).

For an event of historic proportions, stop by the ACL | ROW Sculpture Garden Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, with a monumental public art unveiling and art exhibition from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening, which is free and open to the public, will feature festive music, light bites, and refreshment.

