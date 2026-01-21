Celebrate World Wetlands Day in Naples

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will celebrate World Wetlands Day February 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the event includes guided boardwalk mini-tours, interpretive stations, and children’s activities. Visitors can savor breakfast and lunch options in the Cypress Café, as well as wetland souvenirs and gifts in the Nature Store.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary offers many ways to enjoy nature and is the gateway to the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. The Blair Visitor Center and 2.25-mile boardwalk are located at 375 Sanctuary Road W in Naples.

The sanctuary is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 3 p.m. Admission is $17 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-14, and free for children and members.

For online tickets and a full list of events, visit audubon.org/corkscrew/visit.