Time sure flies. Did you know that the Naples Concert Band is celebrating its fiftieth season? This nonprofit band entertains the community one Sunday each month during season with live performances of marches, pops, show tunes, and classical selections in Cambier Park in downtown Naples. This month’s concert takes place December 5. Concerts are free, but donations are welcome to support the band and its scholarship fund.
Celebrating 50 Years: Naples Concert Band
Help the beloved band celebrate the occasion at the December 5 concert at Cambier Park in downtown Naples
