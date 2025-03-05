Celebrating a Decade of D’Amico’s The Continental

The formula for success at the thriving D’Amico’s The Continental is its Parisian-inspired ambience, extensive steak program, and ability to keep the dining experience fresh. That combination has made it a favorite for a decade and counting. “Sometimes it’s frightening how busy it is,” says Richard D’Amico, CEO of D’Amico & Partners, though he’s only half kidding, aware there are far worse problems to have.

D’Amico believes The Continental’s steak lineup helps set it apart. “It’s ranch-based,” he says. “We are always searching the world for new high-quality products.” Diners can select from a variety of steaks, such as premium American Black Angus, Italian Piedmontese, and wagyu. A clear sign that beef is serious business at this restaurant: an entire menu page is devoted to steak selections. A second page offers information on the farms that supply the meat.

To celebrate the restaurant’s tenth anniversary and keep pace with patrons’ evolving preferences, The Continental now serves brunch every day.

The daily brunch menu is complemented by a two-course version on weekends that includes specialty drink pairings and bottle service. Some menu standouts include avocado toast on seeded bread with pickled red onions and fried egg; crab Louis salad; soft scrambled eggs with caviar and toast; and squash blossom frittata with vegetables, herbs, and ricotta.