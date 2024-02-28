Celebrating Gershwin at The Baker Museum

The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples celebrates George Gershwin as an art collector, an artist, and a composer in a multidisciplinary extravaganza this season. A groundbreaking show, “George Gershwin and Modern Art: A Rhapsody in Blue” marks the first major museum exhibit devoted to the composer’s passion for visual arts. It will be on display through June 16 on the museum’s third floor.

The exhibit is presented on the 100th anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue, the composer’s genre-blending work that combined the sounds of classical music and jazz.

Widely known and beloved for his innovative work as a composer, songwriter, and pianist, Gershwin’s passion and talents extended to the visual arts. Although he died young—at only 38 years old—he produced numerous paintings, drawings, and photographs, and his collection of modern art was one of the most significant of his day. The exhibit, curated by The Baker Museum Director and Chief Curator Courtney McNeil and guest curator Olivia Mattis, will feature many of Gershwin’s personal creations, artworks from his collection, and art by leading contemporaries who were inspired by Gershwin and his music.

McNeil anticipates the exhibition will open visitors’ eyes to the importance of visual art and Gershwin’s creative process, believing they “will witness a convergence of artistic practices, where Gershwin’s boundless creativity leapt from composing to painting and back again.”