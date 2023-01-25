Celebrating Nostalgia at Things I Like by Catherine

Things I Like by Catherine, the contemporary art gallery in Naples, will host an opening reception and exhibition of paintings and photographs by artist Mark Hunt on January 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will showcase the cottages and waterways of Old Naples, harkening back to the region’s ambience of yesteryear.

Hunt has traveled to the area to visit his mom and escape frigid Boston winters for two weeks every February for 20 years. As an avid rollerblader and professional photographer, Hunt would cruise around Naples neighborhoods, photographing and capturing the split-second moments in time and lighting conditions that make great photos.

A book of Old Naples Cottages in his mom’s home piqued his interest and Hunt began seeking them out to photograph and paint. As the years went by, he noticed the cottages disappearing, making way for larger homes. Though Old Naples looks different than before, touring the exhibition’s works will dial up the nostalgia.