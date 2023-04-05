Celebrating Planet Earth

“The Earth is what we all have in common.” —Wendell Berry

The first Earth Day was observed on April 22, 1970, when Senator Gaylord Nelson, from Wisconsin, organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. Fifty-three years later, it is an annually celebrated event around the world where more than a billion people assemble to honor the planet and promise to protect it from pollution and deforestation.

Surrounded by blue sky, sun, the beach, and fresh air, it is easy to revel and rejoice in our outside environment every day. However, if you want to learn more about the local surroundings, plan a visit to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Its 21-acre nature center, featuring a collection of indoor and outdoor exhibits showcasing Southwest Florida’s unique ecosystem, will host an Earth Day Festival—suitable for all ages—on April 22. Nature lovers are invited to participate in green activities, including electric boat tours, educational programs, and expert lectures—as well as enjoy live music and food.