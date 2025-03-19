Celebrating Spirits on National Cocktail Day

Observed March 24, National Cocktail Day honors the vibrant world of cocktails and their ability to blend flavors, cultures, and culinary ingenuity in a single glass. As a day dedicated to mixology, it encourages enthusiasts to explore classic recipes, experiment with ingredients, and enjoy the artistry that goes into crafting cocktails. With International Whiskey Day also taking place this month (March 27), we’re toasting with an award-winning cocktail by mixologist Danilo Božovic, owner of Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery in Miami and its newest outpost in Fort Lauderdale. With notes of light smoke, nutmeg, and citrus, this medium-bodied cocktail balances a dry and complex finish. It’s a brilliant nod to the creativity within the world of whiskey and cocktails, making it a fitting tribute for these celebratory days.

The Newburgh Sour

Ingredients

1 3 / 4 oz. Harleston Green Blended Scotch Whisky

oz. Harleston Green Blended Scotch Whisky 1 / 2 oz. black tea–infused Amaro Montenegro (recipe below)

1 oz. lemon juice

1 / 2 oz. demerara syrup (2:1 ratio of sugar to water)

oz. demerara syrup (2:1 ratio of sugar to water) 1 raw egg

Old-fashioned bitters and fresh nutmeg for garnish

Pour ingredients into a mixing glass. Add five large ice cubes and shake vigorously. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe. Garnish with three dashes of old-fashioned bitters and freshly grated nutmeg.

Black Tea–Infused Amaro Montenegro Ingredients

1 bottle Amaro Montenegro

5 bags black tea

Pour the contents of the bottle into a pot. Bring to a near boil and then reduce heat. Add the tea bags and let sit for 10 minutes before straining.