Celebration of Philanthropy Returns

The Trustees Emeriti of the Collier Community Foundation will host the 2023 Celebration of Philanthropy on November 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Grey Oaks Country Club. The event recognizes organizations and individuals for exceptional community dedication and philanthropic service.

Three awards will be presented at the 2023 Celebration of Philanthropy. This year’s Harvey Kapnick Award, which recognizes nonprofits that have distinguished themselves by exemplifying program excellence, will be presented to Baker Senior Center Naples.

The Outstanding Corporate Philanthropy Award will be presented to Waterside Shops/The Forbes Company, acknowledging the group’s efforts that consistently support community through strategic employment of strengths and social capital.

Finally, the Robert C. Cosgrove Award, acknowledging individuals devoted to human values, families, and community well-being, will be presented to Vincent Keeys, president of NAACP Collier County,

“The Trustees Emeriti are proud to honor these outstanding organizations and individuals who are dedicated to the care and support of our community,” said Collier Community Foundation Trustee Emeriti Chair Thomas D. McCann. “These outstanding organizations and individuals share our vision of Collier County and our desire to make a difference in the community we all love.”

Tickets are $250 and tables are available. Registration and more information are available at colliercf.org.