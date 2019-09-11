Celebrity Startender Event at Dorona

An evening of fun to benefit PACE Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee

Dorona, a modern Italian Steakhouse, and part of the Aielli Group, will continue its Celebrity Startender Series on Wednesday, September 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The evening’s beneficiary, PACE Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee, will receive 50% of the bar sales and 100% of the Startender cash tips.

Join Celebrity Startenders and PACE board members Kaleigh Grover, publisher of Naples Illustrated and Florida Design Naples Edition; Claudine Leger-Wetzel, vice president sales & marketing at Stock Development; Jackie Nelson, director of business development at Clive|Daniel Home; and Erin Otterbeck, director of project development at Thomas Riley Artisans’ Guild, for a an evening of fun in support of PACE’s mission to provide girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.

Please RSVP via email to dsettos@b3-marketing.com.