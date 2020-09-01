Charitable Events? You Bet!

Season is gradually arriving with fall, and there are ways to connect with community and support causes close to your heart. Mark your calendar or register for upcoming events in September and October

Friends of Foster Children Forever Virtual Labor Day 5K Run/Walk: You don’t have to set your alarm early to make it to the racecourse for this 5K fundraiser. It takes place all day on Monday, Sept. 7, on your turf and at your own pace through your neighborhood or on a treadmill. Participants will enter their times at Gulf Coast Runners.

Sign up at Labor Day 5K Registration

2020 Naples Chamber Virtual Annual Meeting: Find out what’s happening in the greater Naples business community, learn about local COVID-19 heroes, and network with local business owners on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Presentations include Chamber President/CEO Michael Dalby; Paul Hiltz, CEO Naples Community Hospital; and “Elevating of the Impact of Business Together.” Cost is $30: Chamber Meeting Registration

Fallen Officers/Robert L. Zore Foundation Mission 2244 Gala: This gala on Friday, Oct. 16 at the Naples Grande Resort supports the Fallen Officers of Lee and Collier County Scholarship. Learn more: Fallen Officers or Mission 2244 Gala.

Justin’s Place Recovery Program Tenth Anniversary and Virtual Graduation: A special graduation marks the tenth anniversary of the beginning of the Justin’s Place Addiction Recovery Program at St. Matthew’s House on Monday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. The virtual celebration includes the thirty-second graduation for the program. Special recognition will be given to The Holecek Family Foundation, the largest donor to St. Matthew’s House. The recovery program is named for Justin Holecek, who graduated from St. John Neumann High School in 1997 and from the University of Florida in 2002. He died at the age 30 from the disease of alcoholism. More details will be available at St. Matthew’s House.

Seventh Annual Chip in for DLC Golf Tournament: David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health (DLC)’s seventh annual tournament takes place on Friday, Oct. 23, at Quail Creek Golf and Country Club beginning at 11:30 a.m. The tournament will be played in an 18-hole scramble with four-person teams. A casual awards cocktail reception immediately follows the scramble; spouses, guests and other non-golfers are welcome to join the festivities. Individual players, $250 per person; four-some team, $1,000; and awards cocktail reception only, $50 per person. For information or tickets: ChipInforDLC.org.

Naples Chamber Classic: This 25-year tradition takes place Friday, Oct. 23, at The Club at The Strand, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The day includes a grab-and-go breakfast, scramble, lunch, goodie bags, and an awards ceremony. Proceeds benefit the Naples Chamber’s continued work to make Collier County the best place to live, work, and visit. Cost is $150 per person by Oct. 9, and $175 after Oct. 9. Register online by noon on Oct. 16. Details and registration: Naples Chamber Classic

Fallen Officers/Robert L. Zore Foundation Second Annual Blues for the Blue Concert: The concert on Friday, Oct. 30, in Cambier Park in downtown Naples supports the Fallen Officers of Lee and Collier County Scholarship. Learn more: Blues for the Blue

Bootstrap Boogie Barn Dance Appeal: Now through Nov. 14, Naples Therapeutic Riding Center donations towards the first-ever Bootstrap Boogie Barn Dance Appeal are being accepted, culminating in a live virtual Pony Pie Bingo game. For $25 a plot or $100 for five plots, donors can purchase plots mapped out on the paddock where they hope one of the center’s therapy horses will drop their “pie” (manure) so they can win a table of 10 at the next Bootstrap Boogie Barn Dance. The Pony Pie Bingo will take place on Nov. 14. Learn more: Barn Dance Appeal