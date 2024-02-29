Cheers to Naples Society Wine Bar

Nestled in the Park Shore Plaza just off Tamiami Trail, the Naples Society Wine Bar offers an elegant space in which to enjoy an array of 200 wines available by the glass; 100 craft beer, cider, and mead selections; and nonalcoholic beverages—as well as small plates that pair with these myriad options.

Siblings Thierry Pourchet and Benedicte Pourchet Dolliver are the owners and operators. Their intent is to bring together wine lovers to share tastings and convivial conversation.

“Our aim is to create a space where customers can enjoy a great atmosphere and also learn about the wines they taste through a knowledgeable staff,” says Dolliver.

Features of the Naples Society Wine Bar include Tuesday night wine tastings, a wine club that allows members to discover hidden gems from around the world, weekly specials, date-night experiences, and other special events.