Michael Voorhis and Calvin Joiner have done it again: the proprietors of Twisted Sheep Pizza & Brew have opened Twisted Cheesery in the old Red’s Pizzeria location on Davis Blvd. in East Naples. Twisted Cheesery is focused on serving “insanely delicious” grilled cheese in a casual, no-frills environment.

The two partners are veterans of the Naples restaurant scene. Voorhis was the opening chef at both The Bevy and The Lake Park Diner, and was named Best New Chef in the 2018 Naples Illustrated Dining Awards. Joiner opened his first pizzeria at the age of 22 and never looked back.

“A good sandwich is a work of art and the grilled cheese is our canvas,” says Voorhis. “We’ve layered flavors and different cuisines with incredible cheesy goodness, to produce something truly special that we believe our guests will enjoy.”

Sandwiches range from the classic grilled cheese (sourdough, Gouda, fresh provolone and aged cheddar) to interesting items such as the Cuban Missile Crisis (shaved ham, carnitas pulled pork, Gouda, provolone and mustard aioli on sourdough) and the Italian Stallion (pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella and arugula with an oregano vinaigrette).

“We’ve developed a bold restaurant concept without your typical menu items,” states Joiner. “Based on our experience with Twisted Sheep Pizza, we knew that our guests are not only looking for high quality ingredients but also want something exciting.”

Twisted Cheesery

2795 Davis Blvd, Naples FL 34104

(239) 417-4466

https://twistedcheesery.com/