Chef’s Night Out at St. Matthew’s House

LuLu’s Kitchen at St. Matthew’s House will host a Chef’s Night Out four-course dinner on Thursday, November 18, featuring the talents of LuLu’s Executive Chef Joe Marosek and his culinary team.

The dinner will be held in the expansive café at LuLu’s Kitchen (2125 Airport Road South) beginning at 6 p.m. and is priced at $125 per person.

Drawing inspiration from global cuisines, Chef Marosek’s menu features seafood ceviche; burrata with Romanesco sauce and bacon jam; rack of lamb with Middle Eastern-flavored sides and sauces, and lemon mousse for dessert.

Other highlights of the evening are the unique beverages created by organic fruit mixologist Mariel Goodrich, owner of Isle Bartend, a concierge bartending service that specializes in organic fresh fruit mocktails made with low sugars. Goodrich will create specialty beverages as well as signature mocktails in honor of the event.

Well-known for its mission-driven work fighting hunger, homelessness, addiction, and poverty, St. Matthew’s House provides physical, spiritual and emotional guidance toward a transformed life.

Lulu’s Kitchen, a new 8,000-square-foot, free-standing facility, is headquarters of St. Matthew’s House culinary operations. Lulu’s houses catering operations (Delicious by Design), a full-service restaurant (Fresh Start Cafe), production of all community mission meals, and is also home to a culinary training program.

Through a unique business model, the St. Matthew’s House’s brand of social enterprises also includes six thrift stores, a full-service car wash, and the Port LaBelle Inn and Conference Center. These stand-alone businesses allow 100% of all donations to be used solely on mission-driven programs.

