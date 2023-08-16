Chic Weekend Escape Wardrobe

Printed cotton shirtdress ($498), Ella striped small straw basket tote ($448), Tory Burch, Naples; estate Judith Ripka cuff with diamonds set in 18-karat gold ($4,500), earrings with diamonds set in 18-karat gold ($9,950), Provident Jewelry, Naples

Jacquard balloon-sleeve gown ($990), Party platform block heels ($395), Badgley Mischka; Lack of Color seashells straw boater hat ($139), Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Victoria Beckham gown ($2,390), Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; scalloped collar necklace with diamonds set in 18-karat gold ($13,500), earrings with diamonds and gold ($2,350), Provident Jewelry, Naples

Alexander McQueen Iris off-the-shoulder midi dress ($3,690), Eugenia Kim sunny striped sun hat ($395), Christian Dior Dway slides ($890), Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; Swarovski- and pearl-embroidered starfish bag ($765), Badgley Mischka; aquamarine ring ($4,350), Provident Jewelry, Naples

Rib knit silk bralette ($490), pleated chiffon pants ($2,490), Welington box calfskin sandals ($795), Ralph Lauren Collection, Naples; Sensi Studio hat ($306), Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples; statement necklace with semiprecious stones and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold ($46,250), topaz cocktail ring with diamond and sapphire accents ($8,995), Provident Jewelry, Naples

Story Credits:

Stylist: Zlata Kotmina

Model: Maggie Krebs, Select Model Management, Miami

Hair and makeup: Bri Soffa