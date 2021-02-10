Children’s National Hospital All-Star Panel Goes Virtual

Children's National Hospital’s major fundraiser has shifted from a local resort to a free, virtual speaking event and one-of-a-kind auction

In a last-minute move, Children’s National Hospital’s major fundraiser on Saturday, February 13, has shifted from a local resort to a free, virtual speaking event and one-of-a-kind auction.

The evening features a panel discussion with five national Fox News Channel anchors, hosts, and contributors on the state of Washington, D.C., politics with a special look at what goes on behind the scenes. The speakers are:

Charles Payne, Shannon Bream, Bret Baier, Emily Compagno, Brian Kilmeade

 

Bret Baier, chief political anchor, executive editor, “Special Report with Bret Baier” (See the February issue of Naples Illustrated for a feature on this part-time celebrity Neapolitan and his family.)

Shannon Bream, anchor, “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream”

Brian Kilmeade, co-host, “Fox & Friends” and host, “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Fox News Talk

Attorney Emily Compagno, contributor and semi-regular host, “The Five”

Charles Payne, contributor and host, “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Fox Business Network

The free virtual program broadcast on February 13 begins at 5 p.m. at All-Star Panel Event.

Auction items include: a round of golf with Bret Baier and actor Peter Jacobson in Naples; a 100 Point Hundred Acre Wine Vertical Wine Dinner for six with Bret Baier at The Cave in Naples; your voicemail recorded by CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz; and a weekend getaway in Boca Grande that includes a fishing expedition and golf rounds and lunch with Brit Hume and Charlie Hurt of Fox News.

The auction runs from February 10 at 10 a.m. to February 15 at 5 p.m. See the items and register at National Children’s Hospital Auction or text “ALLSTAR” to 72727 for a direct link. All net proceeds go directly to Children’s National, one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation that is based in Washington, D.C.

