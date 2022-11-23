Christmas on Fifth Brings the Cheer

The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District will host the forty-ninth annual Christmas on Fifth December 2, from 5 to 10 p.m., and December 3, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This festive fete will feature holiday-themed activities and nights of al fresco dining along the avenue.

Fifth Avenue South will be closed off to traffic during the two-day event, allowing plenty of room for variety of holiday experiences, including Living Nativity by First Church of the Nazarene, a skating rink, live Christmas music, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Guests can also marvel at a 20-foot artificial Christmas tree in Sugden Plaza, glimmering with more than 10,000 LED lights. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Friday at 6 p.m., with live music accompanying on Baker stage. Other highlights include an exclusive showcase of cars by Porsche Naples and entertainment will be provided for the festival at VIP areas along the street.

This year’s Christmas on Fifth will boast expanded outdoor dining, allowing guests to dine at their favorite restaurants right on the street. All reservations must be made directly with restaurants. Click here for a list of participating restaurants, as some are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.