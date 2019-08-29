Christopher T. Vernon

Chris Vernon formed Vernon Litigation Group in Naples with the singular goal of helping businesses and individuals pursue successful results in legal disputes. For the last six years, the firm has been named in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” as a tier one firm for both commercial litigation and securities/capital markets.

Vernon Litigation Group consists of lawyers who focus their practice on representing clients both locally and nationally in litigation, mediation, and arbitration, especially in financial disputes involving investment, business, construction, real estate, probate, hurricane damage, and financial employment matters. The firm now includes an Atlanta office, and as it grows, its areas of litigation practice grow as well. The latest practice addition involves representing businesses and individuals in disputes relating to identity theft and cyber fraud, which is becoming a bigger issue every day. The firm also often collaborates and co-counsels with transactional law firms that have clients in need of a litigation team for a particular dispute.

Vernon believes in leading by example. Every year since starting the firm, he has held an AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized by both Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation and Securities/Capital Markets Law. For Vernon, these are indicators that businesses and high-net-worth individuals trust Vernon Litigation Group to represent them in cases that will have a profound impact on the future of their business and on their personal financial future.

Built into every client engagement is a concept of collaborating with the client to develop a cost-effective strategy designed to accomplish the client’s customized objective. Vernon Litigation Group is especially proud of the client testimonials appearing on its website at vernonlitigation.com, and invites you to review its website to get a better idea of the value the Vernon Litigation team believes they can add to businesses and individuals with potential litigation or arbitration matters.

Christopher T. Vernon

Vernon Litigation Group

8985 Fontana Del Sol Way | Naples

239-649-5390 | vernonlitigation.com