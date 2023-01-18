Cleveland Orchestra Wraps Tour in Hayes Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra, renowned as one of the world’s greatest, will conclude its sixteenth annual Florida residency with a concert experience on January 29, at 2 p.m. in Hayes Hall at Artis—Naples.

Lauded violinist Lisa Batiashvili will perform as the soloist in Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in a program that also features Bernd Richard Deutsch’s Intensity, a work the composer dedicated to Franz Welser-Möst, which the orchestra premiered in January 2022. The program concludes with Ottorino Respighi’s Roman Festivals—a showpiece for orchestra from the composer’s Roman Triptych, which also includes Pines of Rome and Fountains of Rome. The showpiece sonically represents the four types of festivals found around ancient Rome, and includes musical depictions of gladiators battling in a Roman circus, a pilgrimage, a harvest celebration, and a public street fair.

This performance also marks the eighth Hayes Hall appearance for the orchestra’s music director, Welser-Möst, who has led both the Vienna Philharmonic and The Cleveland Orchestra. Welser-Möst is now celebrating more than 20 years of Cleveland Orchestra leadership.

Tickets to this performance include free, same-day admission to The Baker Museum through the Music and Museum program. Museum hours on January 29 are from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets and information can be found here.