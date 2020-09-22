Close-Up Cuisine

For diners who want to get up close and personal with the process of culinary creation, Sea Salt has launched their Chef’s Table experience. It’s the perfect way for foodies to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or business deal, or simply enjoy the opportunity to watch Executive Chef Josh Zeman and his team in action just a few feet away.

“The chef’s table is an incredible blend of a shared food experience, interaction with Sea Salt’s top chefs and an unbelievable culinary journey, with optional wine pairing by our in-house Sommelier Liset Zelaya,” states owner Ingrid Aielli.

This is a dégustation menu with a difference, comprising up to 13 courses of innovative combinations of textures, temperatures, and variety of flavors designed to challenge the mind and delight the taste buds of guests. Through a complimentary consultation beforehand with the culinary team of Sea Salt, diners are able to create a special menu tailored to their liking.

The cost starts at $225 per person (food menu only, not including optional wine pairing).

For inquiries please call the restaurant at (239) 434-7258.