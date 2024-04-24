‘Clue: On Stage’ Arrives at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will welcome audiences to enjoy productions of Clue: On Stage, the final offsite show before the unveiling of the newly renovated Fifth Avenue South theater. Performances will take place May 1-19 at Naples United Church of Christ in McSpadden Hall.

Like the beloved board game, Clue: On Stage is good fun for all. This popular cult-classic, film-inspired whodunit, filled with murder, mystery, and mayhem, will have audiences on the edges of their seats and guessing to the very end.

On a dark and stormy night, six guests, a butler, and a maid assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When the host turns up dead, it becomes clear that no one is safe. Audiences will watch all of their favorite Clue characters come to life on stage as they race to figure out who the killer is.

Performances of Clue: On Stage take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $49, and season ticket holder tickets are $39. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit naplesplayers.org or call 239-263-7990.