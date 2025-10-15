Clyde and Niki Butcher to Host Swamp Wander

World-renowned photographers Clyde and Niki Butcher will invite the public to join them for Swamp Wander, a free community celebration and fundraiser dedicated to the beauty and importance of Big Cypress National Preserve. The event will be held at the Clyde Butcher Big Cypress Gallery (52388 Tamiami Trail East, Ochopee, FL) on November 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Swamp Wander is the inaugural event hosted by Friends of Big Cypress National Preserve, a new nonprofit founded by Clyde and community leaders to raise awareness and funds for one of Florida’s most vital landscapes. This first fundraiser will directly support the Preserve’s Swamp Water And Me Program (S.W.A.M.P.), ensuring students continue to experience the swamp through hands-on education.

Meet the Butchers

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the Butchers inside the gallery and view Clyde’s iconic black and white photographs. Outside, rangers and conservation partners will host booths and presentations highlighting the swamp’s science, wildlife, and cultural history.

Guided Swamp Walks

Head out on guided swamp walk tours throughout the day, led by Friends of Big Cypress volunteers. Choose from three different walks, ranging from $35 to $100 per person, with all proceeds benefiting S.W.A.M.P. Reservations are recommended as space is limited. These immersive tours take participants directly into the landscapes Clyde has photographed for decades.

Participants should be prepared to get wet during the walks and are encouraged to bring a change of clothes and shoes. To schedule a tour and reserve a time, visit friendsofbigcypress.com or call the gallery at 239-695-2428.

Parking at the gallery is limited, so overflow parking will be available at the Oasis Visitor Center, with free shuttle service running throughout the day.