Coast Restaurant Offers A Blue Zones Favorite

This addition to the Coast Restaurant menu at Edgewater Beach Hotel mimics a pasta dish with lighter, more refreshing ingredients. The zucchini is put through a spiralizer to create the “noodles,” then sautéed in a garlic-tomato broth with onions, asparagus, celery, snap peas, and carrots. “We wanted it to be substantial but also good for you,” says McKenzie Van Essen-Morris, food and beverage director for the hotel. “It fulfills the craving for pasta without all the extra carbs.” Creating the dish was part of the restaurant’s certification for the Blue Zones Project, a community initiative devoted to helping people live longer, high-quality lives. The availability of more plant-based menu items, among other steps, is working: The Naples area leads the nation in living a healthy lifestyle, according to the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. For more on the Blue Zones Project, see page 78.