Cocoon Gallery Plants Roots in Naples

Inspired by nature and crafted by hand, the creations at Cocoon Gallery are so unique they often become the focal point of a room. Founder Mitchell Siegel travels the world curating awe-inspiring and one-of-a-kind accessories and furniture; he also handcrafts natural materials, such as acacia and teak wood, into custom live-edge tables, mirrors, sculptures, and wall art.

After years of successfully operating from Greenwich, Connecticut, Cocoon Gallery relocated their woodshop operations to the Naples Design District, establishing a 25,000-square-foot shop within walking distance of their gallery, which has been open on Fifth Avenue South since 2020.

The woodshop, which includes a custom-made kiln designed to accommodate giant slabs of wood, is where Cocoon’s artisans create their live-edge furniture and decor from exotic woods. Buyers are invited to visit the woodshop to select various raw materials from which custom pieces are created. Visits are by appointment and include an opportunity to watch the artisans at work.

A licensed importer of exotic wood from Southeast Asia, Cocoon Gallery uses wood that is sustainably harvested; only fallen trees are sourced, and a tree is planted for each tree harvested for the company.