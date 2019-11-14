Collier County’s Cultural Scene is Taking Centre Stage

The local arts community is reframing itself thanks to the launch of the Collier County Arts and Culture Strategic Plan, which includes three public forums to encourage input on how to promote the area as an arts destination. The first meeting, which occurred in September, generated ideas ranging from a Collier County arts magnet school to a Naples festival in December to lure patrons west from Art Basel in Miami.

“The ideas have been wonderful and very realistic,” says Kristen Donovan, community engagement coordinator at the United Arts Council of Collier County, which has partnered with the Cultural Planning Group, a consulting firm that’s collecting information through forums, a survey, and more. Discussion groups and interviews will be conducted through January, and a draft plan will be presented to the community in February.

“The reason that Naples is so sought after is that it’s a small town with big-city culture,” says Kristine Meek of Harmon-Meek Gallery in Naples. “The arts have always been important to the economic fabric of our community, and it’s good that people are talking about where we can go from here.” (uaccollier.com)