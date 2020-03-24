- There are now 1,412 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida. Eighteen people have died. [Florida Department of Health]
- Scripps Research Scientists are researching medicines to repurpose to fight coronavirus. [Scripps Research]
- Collier County administrative buildings, veteran services, and schools are closed until further notice. [Naples Daily News]
- All 175 state parks are closed as of Monday, March 23. [Florida State Parks]
- If you have questions, need further guidance, or have symptoms, call the Health Department at 1-866-779-6121 [Florida Department of Health]
- On Monday March 23, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the automatic deferments on loans through December 31, 2020.
- Find out how you can help your favorite local restaurants during the health crisis while maintaining safe social distance. Patrons are encouraged to order takeout on Tuesday, March 24, in celebration of #TheGreatAmericanTakeout to bolster restaurant sales (eateries offering takeout here).
- Beginning Tuesday, March 24, Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors 65 and over. The supermarket chain’s pharmacies will also open at 7 a.m. Other grocers, like Fresh Market, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Winn-Dixie have implemented similar shopping plans.
- Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are closed through March 31.
- Artis-Naples has cancelled programming through April 12. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall has suspended all programming through March 31.
Collier County coronavirus updates: Tuesday, March 24
A roundup of what's happening in Collier County
