Comedian Brittany Brave Makes Naples Debut

Miami-based comedian, producer, actress, writer, and emcee Brittany Brave will make her Naples debut at Off the Hook Comedy Club on August 10.

The show marks the club’s first full Miami comedy line-up takeover, which kicks off at 7 p.m. (doors open 15 minutes before showtime).

You may recognize Brave from appearances on TBS, MTV, Quibi, and SiriusXM, as well as features in The New York Times, ELLE, Aventura Magazine, and more. In 2021, she was named “Best Comedian” by Miami New Times, and has opened for headliners such as Jessica Kirson, Ilana Glazer, and Mark Normand, among others.

Tickets are $25-$250 and can be purchased here.