Community Foundation of Collier County Anniversary Tree Giveaway

The foundation will continue its mission to distribute 3,500 native trees in celebration of 35 years on August 21 and 22 at the Naples Botanical Garden

To celebrate its 35th anniversary and demonstrate its dedication to the Collier County environment, the Community Foundation of Collier County will host a native tree giveaway event on August 21 and 22 at the Naples Botanical Garden, both beginning at 9 a.m. The Community Foundation, in partnership with Naples Botanical Garden, where the trees were grown, selected species perfect for our Southwest Florida environment. The goal is to distribute a total of 3,500 trees to Collier County residents.

Guests will drive up to tents erected in the Garden’s main parking lot to select their complimentary trees. Each tree comes with a tag providing information on the plant and how to ensure it will thrive in our tropical environment for years to come. An admission ticket purchase is not required to receive a tree.

The series of tree giveaways will continue on August 28 and 29, also beginning at 9 a.m. at 406 Storter Ave. North, Everglades City, FL 34139. Paradise Coast Sports Complex will also hold a tree giveaway at their grand opening celebration to event attendees. Dates to be announced.

“At the Community Foundation of Collier County, we are passionate about environmental causes and sustaining our natural resources for the next generation. That’s why we are celebrating our 35th anniversary by giving away 3,500 native trees to our community that will help preserve the beauty of Collier County, improve air quality, provide shade, and support wildlife,” said Eileen Connolly-Keesler, CFCC president and CEO. “Like these trees, which provide a legacy for future generations, the Community Foundation builds donor legacies to ensure a thriving future.”