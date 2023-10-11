Community Safety Expo Heads to The Hangout

The Hangout by Two Guys will host a new community outreach series, kicking off with an annual Community Safety Expo on October 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will take place in the restaurant’s parking lot (2360 Pine Ridge Road) in North Naples.

This free, family-friendly event highlights public safety in the community and is open to guests of all ages. Representatives and officers from Collier County Sheriff’s Office will present on important topics, such as Halloween safety, bicycle safety, how to install children’s car seats in vehicles, and more.

The day’s entertainment will include visits from McGruff the Crime Dog and the Florida Wildlife Commission, as well as face painting, cornhole, Jenga, and more.

To fuel the fun, The Hangout will offer a free children’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal. The Community Safety Expo will also allow residents to meet local law enforcement agencies and other public safety partners.

The Hangout is co-owned and operated by brothers Peter Falisi and Chef Larry Falisi, who are sons of a retired police officer.

For more information, call (239) 384-9072 or visit hangoutnaples.com.