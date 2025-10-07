A Firm Built on Trust and Longevity

For more than 35 years, Henssler Financial has helped individuals and families plan for their future with confidence – offering seasoned guidance across every stage of life. Now, the firm brings that same trusted approach to Naples, where values like family, legacy, and long-term vision are central to how people live and plan.



Founded in 1987 just north of Atlanta, Henssler built its reputation on clear communication, steady leadership, and a disciplined planning philosophy. Today, the firm serves clients across the country with a closely connected team of advisors, researchers, and planners who work together to bring clarity, structure, and peace of mind to every financial decision.

Personalized Wealth Planning, All Under One Roof

At its core, Henssler is more than an investment firm. It’s a full-service wealth management partner – helping clients navigate not just markets, but life decisions. That means coordinating across areas like retirement planning, tax strategy, estate planning, corporate retirement plan consulting, business succession, and real estate. The goal isn’t to sell a product. It’s to build a plan that fits who you are, where you’re headed, and what you care about.

Strategy That Stays Grounded, Relationships That Stay Personal

While every client relationship is unique, the firm’s foundational principles remain the same: personalized attention, disciplined strategy, and a long-term perspective that helps protect and grow wealth with purpose. One example of that discipline is the firm’s Ten Year Rule – a time-tested investment framework that helps guide how assets are allocated based on when they’ll be needed. But what truly sets Henssler apart is how those frameworks are applied in real life through close, ongoing relationships.

Leadership Rooted in the Naples Community

Henssler’s Naples office is led by Chief Operating Officer and Principal Stacy Haubenschild and Director of Business Development Justin Wagner, AIF®. Both are deeply connected to the local community and committed to helping Naples families and individuals make confident financial decisions. Whether planning for retirement, adjusting to recent financial changes, or aligning long-term goals with family values, Stacy and Justin bring clarity, care, and a deeply personal approach to every conversation.

More Than Advice – A True Financial Partnership

As Henssler plants roots in Naples, the firm is proud to offer more than just financial advice – it offers partnership, perspective, and a plan.

To learn more or start a conversation, visit henssler.com.

Henssler Financial entities (“HF”) shall mean and refer to any and all subsidiaries, parent or sister corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships or other entities or entity controlling, controlled by or under common control with said corporations or entities, including, but not limited to, G.W. Henssler & Associates, Ltd., a federally registered investment adviser, d/b/a Henssler Financial; Henssler CPAs & Advisers, LLC; Henssler Capital, LLC; and Henssler Property Management, LLC. HF is not an investment adviser. For important disclosures, visit henssler.com/disclosures.