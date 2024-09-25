Connecting Color with Sound at Arts Bonita

View works inspired by music in an exhibition entitled “Symphony of Color: The Art of Karen Gozzo Nolan,” on view to October 24

By
-
Paintings on display at the Visual Arts Center, Arts Bonita, include Control-Zoe Wees abstract expressionist Karen Gozzo Nolan. Photo courtesy of Karen Gozzo Nolan
Music is the inspiration for Karen Gozzo Nolan’s art. Labeled an abstract expressionist, Nolan describes her paintings as emotionally vibrant and her creative process as private, exhilarating, and exhausting. First, she selects music for each piece, allowing the emotion of the music to dictate the palette. Her work is currently on display at the Visual Arts Center, Arts Bonita, in an exhibition entitled “Symphony of Color: The Art of Karen Gozzo Nolan, to October 24. 

