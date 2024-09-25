Connecting Color with Sound at Arts Bonita

Music is the inspiration for Karen Gozzo Nolan’s art. Labeled an abstract expressionist, Nolan describes her paintings as emotionally vibrant and her creative process as private, exhilarating, and exhausting. First, she selects music for each piece, allowing the emotion of the music to dictate the palette. Her work is currently on display at the Visual Arts Center, Arts Bonita, in an exhibition entitled “Symphony of Color: The Art of Karen Gozzo Nolan,” to October 24.