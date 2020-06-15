Cooking with Marsala

Filet of Beef with Marsala Cream Sauce

Bice Restaurant

Luca Difalco, General Manager

Marsala wine is produced in Sicily, in both dry and sweet versions. It has been used in cooking since the 19th century. While this sauce was originally paired with chicken and is most commonly associated with veal, it can be used with beef, pork, or even game fish such as cobia or wahoo. Bice’s version yields a rich, savory and satisfying treatment that will elevate any protein paired with it.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. Unsalted Butter

1 small shallot, finely diced

8 oz Cremini, Baby Bella, or White Button Mushrooms (or combination of each), thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cup dry Marsala cooking wine

1/3 cup beef stock, unsalted

2-3 tbsp. heavy cream, to taste

1 ½ tsp. fresh thyme, chopped (can substitute ¼ tsp. ground thyme)

1 ½ tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Melt butter in a warm pan. Add in the shallot and season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté 1-2 minutes, or until softened.

Add the mushrooms to pan. Sauté until liquid is evaporated and mushrooms are barely cooked through, about 3 minutes.

Add in the garlic and ¼ tsp salt; sauté 30 seconds.

Sprinkle the flour over mushrooms and stir to incorporate.

Reduce heat to medium and add in the Marsala wine. Cook until slightly reduced, about 4 to 6 minutes, scraping up browned bits off bottom of the pan.

Add in the beef stock and continue to cook until slightly reduced again, about 4-5 minutes.

Stir in the heavy cream and thyme. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Simmer for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve over steak, and enjoy!