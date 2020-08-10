Cool & Refreshing

Chilled Cauliflower Salad, Sails Restaurant

Executive Chef Darren Veilleux

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

1/4 lb. snow peas

2 red radishes

1 bunch chives

For the dressing:

1 serrano pepper

1 shallot

1/8 cup mirin

2 tbsp. honey

½ cup champagne vinegar

½ cup Greek olive oil

1 cup grapeseed oil

2 limes

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad preparation:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Take cauliflower and break it into small florets using a small paring knife, making sure all are the same size. Once you have just the stem left, use a microplane to thinly slice the stem into coins. If you don’t have a microplane, slice with a knife as thin or as thick as you prefer.

Put on a baking sheet and roast in the oven until golden and slightly charred and tender.

Take the radishes and slice them the same way as the cauliflower stem; set aside.

Take the snow peas and remove the stem that runs from the top to the bottom of the pod, then slice thin and on an angle to achieve long thin strips; set aside.

Cut the chives into small pieces. You can go as short or as long as you prefer, as this will be used to garnish the salad.

Dressing preparation:

Slice the serrano and shallots with a mandolin and put into a one-quart container.

Zest both limes and juice them into the container. Pro tip: If you have hard limes that you can’t seem to get the juice out of, put the cut lime between a pair of grill tongs and squeeze the large end of the tongs to release the juice. Add the rest of the ingredients to the container with a whisk. Don’t worry that the dressing is not emulsified. It’s intended to be this way.

Once the cauliflower has chilled add all vegetables together along with the chives. Dress the salad with the dressing, making sure the sliced shallots and peppers make it into the bowl (sailsrestaurants.com).