Cooling Off

Staying hydrated in the Florida heat can be challenging, especially if guzzling water isn’t your thing. Experts such as Dr. Katherine Stam, medical director of the Cederquist Medical Wellness Center in Naples, typically recommend eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day depending on your age, activity level, and other factors that you should discuss with a health-care practitioner.

“You also can get a lot of water from fruits and vegetables,” says Stam, who has practiced in Michigan and New York. “They’re typical summer foods. And the higher the water content of a food, the less calories, so they’re great for weight loss also.”

Summer fruits and veggies—such as melons and cucumbers—are chock-full of water. “The beautiful thing is you can’t really eat too much of it,” Stam adds. “A cup of watermelon is only about 46 calories.”