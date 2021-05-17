COVID Charity

The COVID-19 pandemic may be subsiding here in the U.S., but it has had a severe impact on the Indian subcontinent. There have been over 24 million confirmed cases of the virus in India, with a death toll exceeding 266,000; in many parts of the country, the medical system has been completely overwhelmed.

On June 3, Chef Asif at 21 Spices will host a charity dinner to help alleviate the suffering in his home country. Parts of the proceeds will be donated to the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin to help Indian victims of the coronavirus.

“This is a very difficult time in India and I feel the responsibility to do anything I can to support my countrymen during this challenging times,” states Chef Asif. “Me and my team decided to put together a charity dinner not only to raise money but also make people aware of the current situation in my homeland”.

Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature the chef’s special menu:

1st course:

Peanut & mung bean sprout salad

Peanuts | red onion | cilantro | lemon

2nd course:

Jumbo tandoori prawn with garlic toum

Kashmiri paprika | Greek yoghurt | ginger | kasuri methi

3rd course:

Leek lemon sorbet

Leeks | Floridian lemon

4th course:

Mutton biryani / Vegetarian biryani

Fried onion | Yoghurt| garam masala | saffron | rose

5th course:

Chai tea mousse / gehvar with saffron rabdee/ tricolor cardamom cake

Cost: $145 per person (tax & gratuity not included)

For reservations please call the restaurant:

21 Spices by chef Asif

4270 Tamiami Trail E #21, Naples, FL 34112

PH: (239) 919-8830

Web: https://21spicesdining.com/