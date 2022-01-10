The popularity of craft beer continues to boom in Southwest Florida. Enthusiasts are likely already familiar with Naples-based Riptide Brewing Co., Bone Hook Brewing Co., and Naples Beach Brewery, but beer lovers will also want to check out lesser-known entries on the ale trail.

As recently as 2011, Fort Myers lacked a single local brewery. There are now six to check out, including Millennial Brewing Co., sponsor of the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Two others have been around nearly as long: Point Ybel Brewing Co., a German-inspired small batch brewery with 20 rotating taps, and Fort Myers Brewing Co., where long-time home brewer Rob Whyte turned his passion into a thriving business.

Newer kids on the block include Crazy Dingo Brewing Co., a “farm to pint” operation located in Southern Fresh Farms; Coastal Dayz Brewery, based in downtown Fort Myers; and the deceptively named Palm City Brewing Co., home to 15-20 seasonal taps of IPAs, porters, sours, and pale ales.

In Cape Coral, Big Storm Brewing Co. houses both a coffee roaster and a distillery in addition to a taproom with a full-service kitchen. Scotty’s Bierwerks turns out a selection of classic, European-inspired brews.