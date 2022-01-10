Craft Beer Continues to Boom in Southwest Florida

Beer enthusiasts will want to check out these lesser-known entries on the ale trail all across the region

Crazy Dingo Brewing Co. in Southern Fresh Farms
The popularity of craft beer continues to boom in Southwest Florida. Enthusiasts are likely already familiar with Naples-based Riptide Brewing Co., Bone Hook Brewing Co., and Naples Beach Brewery, but beer lovers will also want to check out lesser-known entries on the ale trail.

Taps at Scotty's Bierworks
As recently as 2011, Fort Myers lacked a single local brewery. There are now six to check out, including Millennial Brewing Co., sponsor of the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Two others have been around nearly as long: Point Ybel Brewing Co., a German-inspired small batch brewery with 20 rotating taps, and Fort Myers Brewing Co., where long-time home brewer Rob Whyte turned his passion into a thriving business.

Newer kids on the block include Crazy Dingo Brewing Co., a “farm to pint” operation located in Southern Fresh Farms; Coastal Dayz Brewery, based in downtown Fort Myers; and the deceptively named Palm City Brewing Co., home to 15-20 seasonal taps of IPAs, porters, sours, and pale ales.

Fort Myers Brewing Company's craft beer and seltzer
In Cape Coral, Big Storm Brewing Co. houses both a coffee roaster and a distillery in addition to a taproom with a full-service kitchen. Scotty’s Bierwerks turns out a selection of classic, European-inspired brews.

