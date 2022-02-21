Craft Beer Fest Returns to Bayfront Place

If you’re a fan of craft beer, mark your calendar for March 5, when the Naples North Rotary Club is sponsoring their 11th annual Craft Beer Fest at Bayfront Place.

Over 30 breweries will pour more than 100 craft brews from noon to 4 p.m., accompanied by food pairings from local restaurants such as Tavern on the Bay, The Turtle Club, Alice’s Sweetwater Bar & Grille and EJ’s Bayfront Café. At the end of the day, the restaurants compete for People’s Choice and Brewer’s Choice awards for best pairing.

“Our formula is simple: good food, good beer, camaraderie and a fun atmosphere,” says Dennis DiGiacomo Jr., Rotary Club past president and PR director. “All of our servers and volunteers have been through the TIPS Certification training, so we’re ready to provide a safe environment for everyone.”

More than 1,000 guests attend the Craft Beer Fest in a typical year. General admission is $75, with a $35 food-only option for designated drivers; all tickets are pre-sold prior to March 5. Entertainment will be provided by Sarah Hadeka, a Naples songwriter, singer, and instrumentalist. Proceeds from the event go to the Naples North Rotary Club Foundation to support local charities, with emphasis on providing educational opportunities for underserved local students.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” says DiGiacomo. “There are beer festivals around the country, but breweries like to come to our event because it’s well-run and they get to talk about their beers to guests.”