Craft Perfect Ceviche with Ease

Ceviche, raw fish cured in citrus juices, is an iconic Peruvian dish. “We use grouper for our ceviche,” says Dario Gonzalez Zuniga, a classically trained chef and co-owner of Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar. “It’s a very popular fish in Peru. Here in Naples, it’s versatile, sustainable, and almost always available.” Below, Zuniga shares his recipe, which is simple enough for the home cook to prepare with ease.

Marinade

(leche de tigre, or tiger’s milk)

Ingredients:

1 small fish fillet (preferably corvina or grouper), diced

1/2 of a small red onion, chopped

1 tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped

The juice of 3 or 4 limes

1 or 2 garlic cloves

Salt and pepper to taste

Cold fish stock or water

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend thoroughly with enough stock or water to create a milky consistency.

Ceviche

Ingredients:

1 large fillet of fresh corvina or grouper per person, sliced thinly into bite-sized pieces

A pinch of black pepper and a generous pinch of salt

Enough marinade to cover the fish fillets

A pinch of fresh, chopped cilantro

The juice of 2 or 3 limes

Instructions: Pour the marinade into a bowl with the other ingredients. Mix everything thoroughly and let it sit for 30 to 60 minutes; fish should still be firm when served.

If you like your ceviche spicy, add a few dashes of aji limo pepper sauce (available in Latin markets). Serve with traditional garnishes such as glazed sweet potato and Peruvian corn (choclo or cancha, also available in Latin markets).