Culinary & Hospitality Education Foundation of Southwest Florida (CHEF) will host its annual signature scholarship fundraising event, a Culinary CHEF Showdown, on January 6, 2020, at Grey Oaks Country Club. The annual epicurean extravaganza will feature a culinary duel between CHEF’s 2020 honoree, Chef Asif Syed of 21 Spices by Chef Asif, challenging Aielli Restaurant Group Corporate Chef, Jason Goddard, to create a delicious appetizer from mystery basket ingredients in 30-minutes, judged by a professional panel.
Wine connoisseurs have an opportunity to enjoy a very special VIP Wine Tasting with Bleu Provence Co-owner and Sommelier, Jacques Cariot, beginning at 5:00 p.m. featuring small-production French wines from Blue Provence’s Wine Spectator award-winning cellar. View these exclusive wines here. Tickets for this VIP experience are $500 each.
Guests may purchase an all-inclusive ticket for the evening beginning with the VIP Wine Tasting for $700 per guest; or guests may purchase an event ticket for $225 per guest, arriving at 6:30 p.m. to view the Culinary Showdown, enjoy a 3-course dinner paired with wine created by Grey Oaks’ Executive Chef Chris Mark and Sommelier Victor Valdivia, and participate in silent and live auctions, called by Scott Robertson Auctioneers.
Facebook Comments