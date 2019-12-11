Culinary & Hospitality Education Foundation of Southwest Florida (CHEF) will host its annual signature scholarship fundraising event, a Culinary CHEF Showdown, on January 6, 2020, at Grey Oaks Country Club. The annual epicurean extravaganza will feature a culinary duel between CHEF’s 2020 honoree, Chef Asif Syed of 21 Spices by Chef Asif, challenging Aielli Restaurant Group Corporate Chef, Jason Goddard, to create a delicious appetizer from mystery basket ingredients in 30-minutes, judged by a professional panel.

Wine connoisseurs have an opportunity to enjoy a very special VIP Wine Tasting with Bleu Provence Co-owner and Sommelier, Jacques Cariot, beginning at 5:00 p.m. featuring small-production French wines from Blue Provence’s Wine Spectator award-winning cellar. View these exclusive wines here. Tickets for this VIP experience are $500 each.

Guests may purchase an all-inclusive ticket for the evening beginning with the VIP Wine Tasting for $700 per guest; or guests may purchase an event ticket for $225 per guest, arriving at 6:30 p.m. to view the Culinary Showdown, enjoy a 3-course dinner paired with wine created by Grey Oaks’ Executive Chef Chris Mark and Sommelier Victor Valdivia, and participate in silent and live auctions, called by Scott Robertson Auctioneers.