Curator-Chic Style for Spring

Multicolor shape screens (custom order/price upon request), Hayley Sheldon
The Haas that Jess Built enamel snake wrap ring in lilac (price upon request), Jessica McCormack & The Haas Brothers
Large Marianne necklace from The Reflections collection inspired by artist Frank Stella, featuring diamonds, stone, pink opal, carnelian, amethyst, blue and yellow chalcedony, rainbow moonstone, and 18-karat gold (price upon request), Brent Neale
California Dream fragrance in a bottle designed by Los Angeles artist Alex Israel ($265), Louis Vuitton
Custom acrylic tray (custom order/price upon request), Edie Parker
Flutterflies signature capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2021 designed in collaboration with American illustrator and pop artist Donald Robertson (individual pieces price upon request), Weekend Max Mara
