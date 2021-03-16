Curator-Chic Style for Spring

Live out loud with bespoke pieces and looks indebted to art

By
-

Multicolor shape screens, Hayley Sheldon, workroom 2 copy

Multicolor shape screens (custom order/price upon request), Hayley Sheldon

Jessica McCormack & The Haas Brothers, The Haas that Jess Built enamel snake wrap ring

The Haas that Jess Built enamel snake wrap ring in lilac (price upon request), Jessica McCormack & The Haas Brothers

Brent Neale, Marianne necklace from The Reflections collection

Large Marianne necklace from The Reflections collection inspired by artist Frank Stella, featuring diamonds, stone, pink opal, carnelian, amethyst, blue and yellow chalcedony, rainbow moonstone, and 18-karat gold (price upon request), Brent Neale

Louis Vuitton California Dream Fragrance, bottle design by Alex Israel

California Dream fragrance in a bottle designed by Los Angeles artist Alex Israel ($265), Louis Vuitton

Custom acrylic tray, Edie Parker

Custom acrylic tray (custom order/price upon request), Edie Parker

Weekend Max Mara - Signature Collection SS21 - Flutterflies - 5131111106001-a-zulma copia

Flutterflies signature capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2021 designed in collaboration with American illustrator and pop artist Donald Robertson (individual pieces price upon request), Weekend Max Mara

