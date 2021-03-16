Curator-Chic Style for Spring

Live out loud with bespoke pieces and looks indebted to art

Multicolor shape screens (custom order/price upon request), Hayley Sheldon



The Haas that Jess Built enamel snake wrap ring in lilac (price upon request), Jessica McCormack & The Haas Brothers

Large Marianne necklace from The Reflections collection inspired by artist Frank Stella, featuring diamonds, stone, pink opal, carnelian, amethyst, blue and yellow chalcedony, rainbow moonstone, and 18-karat gold (price upon request), Brent Neale

California Dream fragrance in a bottle designed by Los Angeles artist Alex Israel ($265), Louis Vuitton

Custom acrylic tray (custom order/price upon request), Edie Parker

Flutterflies signature capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2021 designed in collaboration with American illustrator and pop artist Donald Robertson (individual pieces price upon request), Weekend Max Mara