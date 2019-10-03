Humane Society Naples and Co-chairs Joan Turnbull Sabatino & Brad Jamison are bringing the glamour of ballroom dancing to town with Dancing with the Local Stars – Naples on Saturday, November 9th at the Sugden Community Theatre.

Ten local celebrities pair with 10 professional dancers for a one-of-a-kind fundraising event that will support homeless animals in Collier County.

Local Celebrity Dancers Include:

Jennifer Conery – Local Philanthropist

Philip Douglas – Creative Director, Philip Douglas & Co.

Krista Fogelsong – ABC7 Main Anchor at Waterman Broadcasting Corp

Rufino A. Hernandez – Creative Director/Owner at Garden District Naples & HSN Board Member

Brad Jamison – Event Co-Chair & HSN Board Member

John Morton, DVM – Medical Director, Humane Society Naples

Shemane Nugent – Author, Healthy Lifestyle Activist, Host/Producer Ted Nugent Spirit of the Wild Conservation TV Show

Carly Stewart – Luxury Concierge, Provident Jewelry

Asif Syed – Executive Chef/Owner at 21 Spices

Cyndi Yag-Howard, MD, FAAD – President & CEO, Yag-Howard Dermatology Center