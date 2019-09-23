Humane Society Naples and Co-chairs Joan Turnbull Sabatino & Brad Jamison will bring the glamour of ballroom dancing to town with Dancing with the Local Stars – Naples. Scheduled for November 9 at Sugden Community Theatre, HSN will pair 10 local celebrities; Jennifer Conery, Philip Douglas, Krista Fogelsong, Rufino A. Hernandez, Brad Jamison, John Morton, DVM, Shemane Nugent, Carly Stewart, Asif Syed, and Dr. Cyndi Yag-Howard, MD, FAAD, with 10 professional dancers for a one-of-a-kind fundraising event that will support orphaned animals in Collier County.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.

239-438-4616 | dancing2019.givesmart.com