DaRuMa’s Must-Try Menu Item

Shrimp teriyaki with udon noodles has been a popular fixture of the DaRuMa menu for the past five years. The preparation begins by searing zucchini, napa cabbage, broccoli, bell peppers, and shiitake mushrooms in a wok. After adding the udon noodles, the stir-fry is tossed with soba sauce (a mix of soy, oyster, and hoisin sauces, with a hint of sesame oil), topped with sautéed shrimp, and finished with a touch of teriyaki. “The flavors are very refreshing,” says executive chef Alejandro Van Duzee. “The crispy vegetables contrast with the softness of the noodles, and the soba sauce adds a note of tangy sweetness.”