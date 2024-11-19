Dave Koz & Friends to Perform in Naples

Dave Koz & Friends will celebrate the twenty-seventh anniversary edition of the longest running jazz-based Christmas tour with a show in Naples at Hayes Hall Artis–Naples December 2.

Bringing a fresh sensibility to this decades-long holiday tradition, Koz & Friends will perform timeless Christmas classics, songs from the new Christmas Ballads album, plus a Hanukkah medley and hits from each artist’s respective catalogue. This year’s tour, which will visit 18 cities in less than a month, reunites Koz, renowned for his saxophone talents, with long-time musical partner, guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, and features saxophonist Vincent Ingala, guitarist Adam Hawley, and vocalist Rebecca Jade.

For more information, visit davekoz.com/tour.