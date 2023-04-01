Dr. Debra Bailey established and successfully managed her award-winning Annapolis Dermatology Center until 2016 when she relocated to Florida and founded High Tide Dermatology Center of Naples. The state-of-the-art facility allows her to provide individualized care in treating adults and children for common complex skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer, autoimmune skin disease, and surgery. High Tide Dermatology is the only facility to offer non-surgical treatment SRT (Superficial Radio Therapy) for non-melanoma skincancer. Dr Bailey is excited to now offer Secret RF micro needling for wrinkle reduction provided by her highly skilled staff under her direction in addition to a full range of cosmetic services.

HIGH TIDE DERMATOLOGY—DEBRA BAILY, MD

599 Tamiami Trail N., Ste. 300, Naples

239-444-3376 | naplesdermdoc.com