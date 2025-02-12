Del Webb Naples to Host Winterfest Open

Del Webb Naples in Ave Maria will set the scene for the 2025 Winterfest Open, a pickleball tournament featuring pro exhibitions, food, entertainment, and giveaways, February 15-16.

Hosted by Del Webb Naples and Pulte Homes, the event is open to the public, free to attend, and will feature onsite broadcasting and promotional items by 95.3 The Beach.

The tournament is a round robin format with at least five guaranteed games for men, women, and mixed double teams. The tournament is open to players with 3.0 to 4.5+ skill levels, and players will be divided into three age groups: 20 to 49, 50 to 65, and 66 and older. The entry fee is $70 for players.

Pickleball players can register at pickleballden.com through February 13. All players will receive a tee shirt.