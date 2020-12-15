Delicious Giving

Until January 1, Hogfish Harry’s is donating $1 for every dish sold to the Cancer Alliance of Naples. C.A.N offers non-medical financial aid, resources and support for children and adults battling cancer in Collier and Lee Counties. The organization helps when there is nowhere else to turn.

Culinary Director Everett Fromm and Executive Chef Chris Berube have prepared a special a la carte Christmas Eve dinner menu. They’ll be featuring the restaurant’s namesake fish (pictured here)—sometimes confused with hog snapper, but actually a species of wrasse native to the western Atlantic Ocean. For non-seafood lovers, there will also be a classic holiday short rib:

Appetizer:

Ora King Salmon Tartare with Smoked Trout Roe and Crispy Herb Potato Crisp ($15)

Entrees:

Braised Short Rib with Roasted Root Vegetables, Gorgonzola Gnocchi, Shallot Bordelaise and Cippolini Onion ($32)

Grilled Hogfish with Florida Rock Shrimp, Truffled Cauliflower Mashed, Haricot Verts, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Butter ($34)

Dessert

Grand Marnier Chocolate Crème Brûlée with Orange Marmalade and Almond Cookie ($10)

Cancer Alliance of Naples pays rent so cancer survivors and their families won’t be evicted; utilities so they won’t be turned off; food for nourishment, car payments so they won’t be repossessed, and gas to get to treatment. C.A.N .provides these services while the patient is undergoing chemotherapy or radiation.

The menu will be offered starting at 4pm on Thursday, December 24th. Reservations can be made by calling 239-776-7623 or at HogfishHarrys.com.