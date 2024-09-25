Designing in Downtown with Glenn Midnet

In the early ’80s, Glenn Midnet moved to Southwest Florida from New York City. It turned out to be the right place at the right time. The west coast of Florida was blossoming. Although Midnet recalls Naples as a charming and quaint little town, luxury condos and housing developments were sprouting up and down the coast.

Armed with a business degree and a robust interest in architecture and fashion (“high-end interior design is like fashion for the home,” he believes), Midnet started a business creating interiors—from Captiva to Marco Island. “It was just me and an assistant. We offered shop-at-home appointments. There was no luxury showroom.”

Fast-forward 40 years and Midnet sits at the helm of Design West, serving as founder and CEO of the award-winning interior design firm. This past spring, Midnet opened a state-of-the-art, 7,200-square-foot showroom and design studio that spans two levels on Fifth Avenue South in Naples.

Entering the main door is like walking into a home. “I set it up with specific room vignettes,” he explains. Upstairs, in a large, light-and-bright design studio amid thousands of samples from various manufacturers, his team creates one-of-a-kind designs. Across the hallway, there is a large client lounge, two conference rooms, and outdoor spaces with views over both Fourth and Fifth avenues.

We had a few questions for Midnet about doing what he loves.

NI: How many people work at Design West?

Midnet: I have 50 dedicated professionals, from architectural drafters to custom cabinetry makers to interior designers.

How did you get to where you are today?

From the beginning, I developed an organized and precise business system that delivered consistent results. I grew my company through hard work and dedication, delivering on time and on budget. I had a vision to continue growing. I also credit my PHD—my pig-headed determination.

What do you consider your firm’s strength?

We offer an in-depth computer design profile. We sit down with our clients and ask every question imaginable—what makes them tick, how they live, and what they like to do. We figure out how the space can best tell their story, striving for a sophisticated and current look. Every story is different, and we weave that into each home. Ultimately, we let our clients drive the design. This personal attention to detail ensures no two designs are ever the same.

How do you remain unique and relevant in the market?

Our presentations are very visual. We provide lifelike comprehensive renderings to scale, helping our clients visualize the space before completion.

What style of home do you live in and why did you choose this particular aesthetic?

I like diversity and experimenting with different looks. My homes have changed over the years. I’ve had over-the-top, black-and-white, elegant, and [I] am currently in the process of building a new home in a modern farmhouse style.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I love the entire journey, but the best part would be the super successful, kind, and positive people I meet and work with. I love learning about them and helping them realize their design dreams. They are my biggest inspiration.